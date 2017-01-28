Arben Vata: Trump i Vita huset – Europa vaksamt av rädsla för Putin

Medan folk och politiker i omvärlden kommer att vara oroliga föratt Trump kommer att dra tillbaka USA från nästan alla delar av världen, ochdärigenom ge mer makt åt Ryssland, lett av vännen Putin. Inomutrikespolitiken har den nya administrationens förväntade kurs redanskapat osäkerhet i några regioner i världen. Det gäller särskilt i Europa, där”återuppväckningen” av den ryska ”björnen verkar mer aktuell än någonsin.

Sverige är det första landet som ”väcker upp” totalförsvaret ochde väpnade styrkorna. Enligt ett beslut av svenska regeringen skaförsvarsdepartementet återuppväcka civilförsvaret utifall det blir en attack av ett annat land.

Vid sidan av Sverige är det också flera andra länder iÖstersjöregionen som skärper beredskapen på grund av den hotande mobilseringenav ryska trupper och Moskvas krav på territorium. Trump har annonseratatt USA:s inflytande i Europa ska minska och att Natos strukturer och finanserska ses över medan han aldrig har lagt skulden på Ryssland för utvecklingen iUkraina.

Trump har också avstått från att svara på frågan om USA skulleskydda de baltiska länderna i enligt med paragraf 5 i Natos stadgar. omde utsätts för aggression av Ryssland eller av något annat land.

Medan Ryssland inte har några krav på territorium i Balkan har detöppet stött länder som har landkrav på sina albanska grannar. Det är enkonfliktfylld region och Rysslands politik kan i framtiden skapa nyakonflikthärdar och diplomatiska sammanstötningar om amerikansk diplomatiger mindre uppmärksamhet åt regionen.

Rysslands president Vladimir Putin är redan det som ger helaEuropa mest oro och bekymmer eftersom president Trump kan komma att tyckaatt möta den ryska utmaningen är något som USA ser som onödigt. Ryssland harockså en öppen konflikt ( som kan explodera) med Turkiets president Erdogan.Trots gemensamma intressen för tillfället kan de två diktatorerna när som helstvara beredda att driva världen till en väpnad konflikt.

Detta är bara gissningar, men det är fakta att den nya amerikanskaregeringen hsr en ny Rysslandspolitik. Trump verkar vilja ha en allians med denryska stormakten mot den andra stormakten Kina. Den asiatiska jätten har fattatett antal kraftfulla ekonomiska beslut, vilket kan vara en varning om en”storm” i relationerna med USA. En ”storm” dök upp för några veckor sedan närTrump ringde ledarna på Taiwan.

Trumps företrädare Obama och George Bush verkade också för minskatamerikanskt inflytande in delar av världen, men ingen av dem har gjort vad desade. Genom Natoattacken i det forna Jugoslavien blev president Clinton denförste amerikanske president som involverade USA i en väpnad konflikt iEuropa sedan andra väldskriget. Hans efterträdare Bush blev den som erkändeKosovos oberoende.

Kanske leder stolen i Vita huset till större ansvar än Trumpssoffa i Trump tower. Att styra en supermakt är inte samma sak som att styra ett”superföretag”. I privat​a företag är besluten personliga, medan besluten för USA:sregering är gemensamma och styrs av andra intressen, större än de i privataföretag. Vi förväntar oss att antingen kommer Trump att hålla sinavallöften om USA:s utrikespolitik eller också var de starka uttalandena om dettabara ”valfläsk” till väljarna.

Arben Vata Översättning: Richard Appelbom

After 20 January 2017, the people in the USA will keep their eyes on President Trump to see if he will keep the exact same promises he made during elections in terms of reducing unemployment, restraining policies on immigration, protections policies on American manufacturers, etc. While people and politicians around the world will be anxious about whether Trump would really withdraw USA from the engagement in almost every corner of the globe, thereby giving a new global force to Russia, leaded by his friend, Putin. Regarding international relations, the policy that the new US administration is expected to follow has already created uncertainty in some regions of the globe, especially in Europe, where the revival of Russian "bear" seems more actual than ever. Sweden is the first country which is "waking up" its defense structures and armed forces. According to a decision of the Swedish government, the defense ministry is activating again its civil defense structures, in case of an eventual attack by another country.

Besides Sweden, there are also another number of countries in the Baltic region, etc, that are on standby, because of the threatening mobilization of Russian forces and Moscow's territorial claims. Trump has announced the reduction of US’s influence in Europe and a review of the structures and funding to NATO, while he has never blamed Russia for the developments in Ukraine. Trump, also has declined to answer whether USA would protect the Baltic countries (as required by Article 5 of the Atlantic alliance, NATO), in case of aggression from Russia or another country. Meanwhile, Russia has no territorial claims in Balkan, but it openly supports some countries that have territorial claims in this regions towards their Albanian neighbors. This is a region of conflict and Russian policy can also create new hot spots and strong diplomatic clashes in the future, if American diplomacy will not be more attentive to this region. Russia's Vladimir Putin President, is already the biggest concern for all of Europe, because the chances are that President Trump considers US-Russian challenge unnecessary for his country. Russia has also an open conflict (ready to be exploded) with Turkey's President Erdogan and despite common interests for the moment, two dictatorial leaders are at any time ready to push the world in an armed conflict. These are all guesses, but it is a fact that the new US government has a new policy towards Russia. Trump, apparently wants an alliance with the Russian world power, against the new world power, China. The Asian giant has taken a series of strong economic decisions, which warn for a "storm" in relations between USA-China, a "storm" which appeared a few weeks ago when Trump called the leaders of Taiwan.

Predecessors of Trump (Obama and George Bush), warned reduction of USA’s influence in some regions of the world too, but virtually none of them has done what they said. By the NATO attack on former Yugoslavia in 1998, Clinton became the first president of the USA that involved his country in a conflict in Europe since the world war. As his successor, Bush was the one who declared the independency of the republic of Kosovo. Perhaps the chair in the Oval Office of the White House means much more responsibility than Mr. Trump’s couch in Trump Tower. To run a super-state, is not the same as running super business-companies. In private companies, decisions are personal, while decisions on behalf of the US government are collegial and dictated by other interests, greater than those of a private business. What we all are expected to see happening, is whether Trump will keep his campaign’s promises regarding USA’s foreign policies, or, if strong statements regarding this, were merely for "electoral consumption" in America. or, if strong statements regarding this, weremerely for "electoral consumption" in America.