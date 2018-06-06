Här är veckans livesport i Västmanland

LIVESÄNDNINGAR:
Lördag 16 juni
15.00: BK30–Kvarnsveden, elitettan, fotboll
LIVERAPPORTERINGAR:
Söndag 10 maj
17.00: VSK Fotboll–Carlstad United, norrettan, fotboll
Lördag 16 maj
15.00: Sollentuna–VSK Fotboll, norrettan, fotboll
Sporten presenterar här nedanför kommande livesatsningar. Håll till godo!
LIVESÄNDNINGAR:
Lördag 16 juni
15.00: BK30–Kvarnsveden, elitettan, fotboll
LIVERAPPORTERINGAR:
Söndag 10 maj
17.00: VSK Fotboll–Carlstad United, norrettan, fotboll
Lördag 16 maj
15.00: Sollentuna–VSK Fotboll, norrettan, fotboll