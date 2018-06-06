Onsdag 6 juni
Sport | 17.34

Här är veckans livesport i Västmanland

Sporten presenterar här nedanför kommande livesatsningar. Håll till godo!

LIVESÄNDNINGAR:

Lördag 16 juni

15.00: BK30–Kvarnsveden, elitettan, fotboll

LIVERAPPORTERINGAR:

Söndag 10 maj

17.00: VSK Fotboll–Carlstad United, norrettan, fotboll

Lördag 16 maj

15.00: Sollentuna–VSK Fotboll, norrettan, fotboll

norra | 15.52
norra | 15.52

Håglöst VSK var aldrig nära – säsongens andra förlust efter svag insats

VSK kom aldrig upp nära sin högstanivå i bortamatchen mot Umeå. Man skapade enbart någon enstaka...

Därför byttes VSK:s anfallsvapen ut vid underläge 2–0: "Kändes inte pigg"

Karwan Safari utbytt efter 45 minuter mot Umeå FC. TAF förklarar bytet av anfallsspetsen när VSK...

Försvarsspelet sviktade för första gången – när VSK inte kom upp i nivå: "Lyckades inte med det vi varit bra på"

Försvaret har varit en stöttepelare för VSK att luta sig mot hela säsongen. Men i bortamatchen...

VSK föll tungt borta mot Umeå – se höjdpunkterna från matchen

Förlust 2–0 borta mot Umeå FC. Se alla målen och de hetaste chanserna från onsdagens VSK-match.

Elitettan | 16.26
Elitettan | 16.26

Urstark vändning från BK30 – tre snabba mål gav seger efter mardrömsstarten: ”Visar enorm moral"

0–2 i baken och på väg mot ytterligare en tung förlust mot en bottenkonkurrent. Då visade BK30...

Elitettan | 15.55
Elitettan | 15.55

BK30 vann till slut - efter sju matcher i rad utan seger

BK30 är tillbaka i vinnarspåret igen i Elitettan i fotboll. Detta efter seger, 3–2 (0–2), mot...

norra | 15.53
norra | 15.53

Västerås SK föll borta mot Umeå FC

Bortalaget Västerås SK fick se sig besegrat av Umeå FC i onsdagens match i division 1 norra i...

Fotboll | 14.42
Fotboll | 14.42

Ola Toivonen inför VM-genrepet mot Peru: "Dom är fruktansvärt bra"

Landslaget tränade under onsdagen på Stockholms Stadion, öppet inför allmänheten. Efter träningen...

Ridsport | 13.39
Ridsport | 13.39

Lillje besviken efter omhoppningsmissen: "Det var jag som var klantig"

Snabbast i grundomgången och på väg mot seger. Då knöt det sig för Stina Lillje i omhoppningen i...

Elitettan | 12.45
Elitettan | 12.45

BK30 kör Så ska det låta-tävling på väg till bortamatch – se veckans videoblogg här

Det är nog tur att spelarna i BK30 satsade på fotbollen och inte musiken. I veckans videoblogg...

Basketligan herr | 12.59
Basketligan herr | 12.59

Tårfyllt avsked – lämnar Stars efter avancemanget till basketligan: "Måste hitta mig själv"

Sirwan Haso lämnar uppdraget som assisterande i Köping Stars. Känslosamt avsked från klubben som...

Ridsport | 11.36
Ridsport | 11.36

BILDEXTRA: Följ hästfesten under Strömsholmsdagarna – kunglig start på festen

Strömsholmsdagarna firar 100 år i år. Här kan du se våra fotografers bilder från tävlingarna.

Ridsport | 09.37
Ridsport | 09.37

Söndag, 12.00: Mittmedia satsar på Strömsholmsdagarna – få de senaste snackisarna och intervjuer live från vår studio på plats

Strömsholmsdagarna är en riktig fest för alla ridsportsfantaster. Mittmedia satsar på tävlingarna...

Ridsport | 09.37
Ridsport | 09.37

Fredag, 12.50: Mittmedia satsar på Strömsholmsdagarna – få de senaste snackisarna och intervjuer live från vår studio på plats

Strömsholmsdagarna är en riktig fest för alla ridsportsfantaster. Mittmedia satsar på tävlingarna...

Ridsport | 09.37
Ridsport | 09.37

Lördag, 12.30: Mittmedia satsar på Strömsholmsdagarna – få de senaste snackisarna och intervjuer live från vår studio på plats

Strömsholmsdagarna är en riktig fest för alla ridsportsfantaster. Mittmedia satsar på tävlingarna...

Ridsport | 08.41
Ridsport | 08.41

Strömsholm och Skästa rider om finalplatser i lag-SM – följ den spännande semifinalen live här

Strömsholm är återigen med i toppen när det gäller laghoppning – nu väntar semifinal i lag-SM...

Hockeyallsvenskan | 06.00
Hockeyallsvenskan | 06.00

EXTRA: Här är VIK:s strategi för att växa – så mycket pengar måste klubben dra in : "Hela säsongen bygger på det"

VIK rustar för hockeyallsvenskan. Men inte bara när det gäller spelartruppen. Det viktigaste...

Elitserien | 07.42
Elitserien | 07.42

Så slutar elitserien 2018/2019 – här är Bandypuls vågade tips: "Han behöver trolla med knäna"

26-27 oktober spelas första omgången i herrarnas elitserie. Det är 142 dagar dit – och flera...

norra | 05.00
norra | 05.00

Mittfältskuggen avstängd – så justerar TAF i VSK-elvan: "Inte så många alternativ"

Tre matcher på åtta dagar. VSK Fotboll är inne i en tuff matchperiod och saknar därtill...

Basket | Igår
Basket | Igår

Ännu en nyckelspelare förlänger med Köping Stars: "Aldrig varit så motiverad"

Köping Stars lagbygge fortsätter inför första säsongen i Svenska Basketligan. Nästa nyckelspelare...

